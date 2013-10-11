ISTANBUL Oct 11 A narrowing of Turkey's current
account deficit and rising hopes that U.S. lawmakers can secure
a deal to avoid a debt default helped lift Turkish stocks on
Friday.
The current account deficit, a major source of concern for
investors, narrowed to $1.995 billion in August from a revised
$5.966 billion a month earlier and was slightly below a Reuters
poll forecast.
Sentiment on the stock market was also supported by rising
global risk appetite on signs that U.S. Democrat and Republican
lawmakers appeared ready to reach an agreement on budget talks
that would ensure the United States avoids defaulting on its
debt.
Banks, the biggest component of Istanbul's benchmark share
index, led the market higher.
The index was up 0.68 percent at 76,151.02 points,
although it underformed the broader emerging markets index
, which was 0.83 percent higher.
The lira drew profit taking ahead of religious
holidays next week, weakening slightly to 1.9832 to the dollar
by 0826 GMT, from 1.9745 late on Thursday when it was trading at
three-week highs.
Trading was volatile in both stocks and the lira.
Turkey's finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, said on Friday
that the budget performance was currently better than expected,
but financial markets continue to reflect concern about the
country's finances.
The current account deficit, which Ankara expects will be at
7.1 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year
before falling to 6.4 percent next year, makes Turkey
particularly vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S.
Federal Reserve trims its $85 billion a month stimulus
programme, which it is expected to start doing soon.
"Despite an expected leveling off in the current account
deficit, a still high level of external financing need creates
upside risk for the stability in the currency," Ekspres Invest
said in a note.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond,
which was issued on Tuesday, was flat at 8.75 percent in thin
trading.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)