ISTANBUL Dec 12 Turkish assets weakened on Thursday on central bank comments that monetary policy would stay cautious given the country's high current account deficit, as expectations grow that U.S. stimulus will be scaled back.

The deficit was holding back economic growth, central bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday.

Turkey has depended on foreign capital inflows, boosted by Fed bond buying, to finance the current account deficit, seen as the economy's weak spot, and may be vulnerable if the Federal Reserve decides to trim its $85 billion a month of bond-buying.

The lira slipped to 2.0442 to the dollar at 1530 GMT from 2.0417 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.65 percent from 9.6 percent on Wednesday.

The main stock index closed down 1.25 percent at 73,038 points, outperforming a 1.19 percent fall in the wider emerging market. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)