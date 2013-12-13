ISTANBUL Dec 13 The Turkish lira edged down on
Friday as stocks and bonds partly recouped recent losses, with
markets looking to a central bank survey of business leaders'
and economists' expectations.
The monthly survey is due at 1130 GMT, with inflation and
current account expectations the focus of analysts' attention.
"Today, inflation expectations will be monitored and we
expect slight improvement after (lower)-than-expected November
inflation," a note from Istanbul-based TEB said.
At the central bank's last monetary policy meeting, worries
over inflation pressures spurred it to signal monetary
tightening, though it held its main policy rate unchanged.
The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.
The lira slipped marginally to 2.0453 to the dollar
at 0840 GMT from 2.0442 late on Thursday, with
concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin tapering its
bond buying programme also a factor.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was
at 9.69 percent in thin trade.
The main stock index was up 0.83 percent at
73,648.68 points, lagging a 0.01 percent fall in the wider
emerging market.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by John Stonestreet)