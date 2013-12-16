ISTANBUL Dec 16 Turkish assets edged higher on
Monday before a Turkish central bank meeting on Tuesday that is
expected to leave key interest rates unchanged.
The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to
discuss scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond buying.
Opinion is divided on whether it will move this week or wait for
January -- or March.
"The (Turkish central) bank would wait and see the FOMC
moves before making a dramatic change in its current monetary
policy framework," the brokerage house Ekspres Invest said in a
note.
The central bank raised the minimum amount in a
forex-selling auction on Monday to $180 million from a
previously announced $100 million as it implements one-day
additional tightening, bank data showed.
The lira gained against the dollar to 2.0360 by
0956 GMT from 2.0410 late on Friday.
The main stock index traded 0.34 percent higher at
74,315.97 points, outpacing a 0.23 percent fall in the wider
emerging markets index.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
fell to 9.40 percent in thin trade from 9.53 percent on Friday.
There was little impact from data on Monday that showed the
jobless rate rose 9.9 percent in the period from August to
October and the budget surplus was 6.42 billion lira ($3.15
billion) in November.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the government would
maintain its cautious stance on fiscal policy next year, when
the country holds municipal and presidential elections.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Larry King)