* Stocks underperform peers as graft probe weighs
* Lira, bond yields steady
* Government reaction to probe closely watched
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Dec 18 Turkish stocks fell further in
early trade on Wednesday, depressed by a corruption probe which
has heightened political tensions ahead of elections next year.
Police detained sons of three ministers along with some
prominent businessmen on Tuesday, state officials said, in what
was widely seen as a challenge to Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's AK Party by a powerful Islamic cleric.
Shares in state-run Halkbank fell 3.25 percent by
0917 GMT, extending Tuesday's losses after police searched its
headquarters in Ankara as part of their investigations. The bank
said on Tuesday it had been asked to supply information to the
authorities but that it was continuing its regular activities.
Shares in Turkey's largest housing developer Emlak Konut GYO
, which is partly state-owned, fell more than 3.8
percent after it said on Tuesday its general manager had been
summoned to police headquarters in Istanbul.
The main stock index was down 2.9 percent at 68,887
points, sharply underperforming a 0.11 percent rise in the wider
emerging markets index.
"Yesterday's developments have the potential to
significantly affect the AK Party's image ahead of the March
2014 local elections," Commerzbank said in a note to clients.
"How Erdogan attempts to isolate these investigations from
becoming generic corruption allegations against the AKP will
prove key," it said.
Turkish commentators linked the sweep to U.S.-based cleric
Fethullah Gulen, whose followers have long held influential
positions in institutions from the police and secret services to
the judiciary and Erdogan's AK Party.
Gulen could not challenge Erdogan at the polls and has shown
no intention of forming a party. But with his influence, not
least in the AKP, he could undermine the authority of a man who
has dominated politics for a decade. Erdogan's decline, though
yet a distant prospect, would create huge uncertainty.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 9.72 percent from 9.63 percent on Wednesday.
The lira was little changed at 2.0409 against the dollar
compared to 2.0407 late on Tuesday.
Domestic news deflected attention from the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which is due to conclude its two-day meeting later on
Wednesday. Opinion is divided on whether it will start scaling
back the $85 billion monthly stimulus that has helped support
emerging market assets this week or wait for January - or March.
Turkey has depended on cheap foreign capital to finance its
large current account, and it is feared this could dry up when
the United States begins trimming its stimulus.
($1 = 2.0274 Turkish liras)
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alister Doyle)