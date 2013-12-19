* 10-year bond yield lowest since Sept. 6
* Lira at historical low vs euro/dollar basket
* Stocks underperform emerging peers
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Dec 19 Turkey's lira weakened to a
historic low against a euro/dollar basket and 10-year benchmark
bond yield rose to the highest in more than three months as
political tensions and the U.S. decision to start trimming its
stimulus hit markets.
Dozens of people including three cabinet ministers' sons,
prominent businessmen and local government officials, have been
detained this week in a corruption crackdown. Senior police
officers have also been removed from duty.
The lira traded at 2.4582 by 1539 GMT against a euro-dollar
basket. It weakened to 2.0780 against the dollar
, near its all-time low of 2.0840 in September and
compared to 2.0480 late on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 10.02 percent at the close, the highest since Sept. 6,
compared to 9.74 percent on Wednesday.
"Uncertainties regarding Turkey are increasing with the
bribery investigation, which started on Tuesday, making pressure
on Turkish asset prices more clear," said Ali Cakiroglu, a
strategist at HSBC.
"Turkey-specific developments will determine whether Turkish
markets will decouple negatively in coming days."
Turkey has been shaken this week by the detentions of 52
people in the country's biggest corruption probe since Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan swept to power in 2002. Istanbul's
police chief was removed from his post on Thursday.
Erdogan has branded the investigation a "dirty operation" to
smear his administration and undermine the country's progress.
Turkish assets also remained under pressure after Fed's
decision to start trimming its bond buying programme as it is
among the most vulnerable emerging markets with its large
current account deficit, running at around 7 percent of GDP.
The U.S. central bank said it would start to reel in its $85
billion of monthly bond buying from January, cutting the supply
of cheap cash that has fuelled huge gains in emerging assets
since 2009.
The main stock index closed down 3.24 percent to
69,100.02 points, underperforming a 0.45 percent fall in the
wider emerging markets index.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Ralph
Boulton)