* Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data ease tapering fears
* Turkish stocks rise in line with emerging markets
* Lira slips as corruption scandal weighs
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Jan 13 Turkish stocks rose on Monday
as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data calmed fears that a
faster cut in U.S. stimulus would stem cheap capital inflows,
but a wide-ranging Turkish graft probe continued to rattle the
lira.
U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in almost
three years in December, nonfarm payrolls showed on Friday,
surprising markets and helping lift the Turkish lira off
Thursday's record lows.
But the setback was likely to be temporary amid signs that
unusually cold weather may have had an impact. Turkish analysts
will watch Tuesday's retail sales and Thursday inflation figures
keenly for further clues on the Fed's tapering path.
Turkey is particularly vulnerable to a cut in U.S. bond
buying, which is set to take its first $10 billion reduction
this month, because it depends on cheap capital inflows to
finance its gaping current account deficit.
Tuesday's November current account balance data should show
whether efforts to shrink the deficit, running at more than 7
percent of GDP, were proving effective.
The main Istanbul index was up 0.56 percent at
68,294 points by 0853 GMT, broadly in line with the main
emerging market index, which rose 0.68 percent.
The lira was under pressure because of concerns about
fallout from a government battle against a corruption scandal.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to push ahead with
judicial reforms which critics say will give the government more
control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors.
The government moves followed a corruption scandal which has
led to the resignation of three ministers and damaged the ruling
party before elections this year.
Having recovered from last week's record lows, the lira
slipped to 2.1725 against the dollar from 2.1660
late on Friday.
"We expect average Turkish lira/$ to increase from 1.90 in
2013 to 2.10 in 2014 due to recent domestic developments ahead
of this year's local and presidential elections," a note from
Odeabank said.
With no trades yet on Monday, the yield on Turkey's 10-year
benchmark bond stood at Friday's 9.95 percent.
(editing by Elizabeth Piper)