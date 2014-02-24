ISTANBUL Feb 24 The Turkish lira firmed and bonds gained on Monday after successful government bond auctions which attracted high demand at lower than expected yields.

The Treasury sold a Nov 14, 2018 fixed-coupon bond at a yield of 10.74 percent in a tap on Monday, below a Reuters poll forecast of 10.9 percent. It also sold a Nov 11, 2020 dated floating rate note (FRN) in a tap at 100.054 lira.

The lira firmed to 2.1750 by 1536 GMT from 2.1835 late on Friday. Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.23 percent from 10.43 percent on Friday.

The Istanbul share index closed up 0.47 percent, to 64,185.96 points, outperforming the wider emerging markets index , which fell 0.18 percent.

Shares in retailer Tesco Kipa jumped 20 percent to 4.65 lira after it said its British parent Tesco was in the first stages of talks with various companies on options for its Turkish unit. The Financial Times reported on Friday that Tesco was considering reducing its exposure to the country. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Toby Chopra)