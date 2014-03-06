ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkish stocks firmed on Thursday, boosted by higher than expected quarterly profit from biscuit maker Ulker, despite wider emerging market concerns over the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Confectioner Ulker, owned by food giant Yildiz Holding, said its net profit for the final quarter of 2013 surged to 66 million lira ($29.96 million), an increase of 152 percent on the same period of the previous year.

Ulker's shares closed up more than 9 percent, while Gozde Girisim the financial arm of Yildiz, which also owns Godiva, saw its shares rise 5.8 percent.

The Istanbul share index rose 0.88 percent to 64,004 points, but underperformed the wider emerging markets index, which was up 1.2 percent.

The lira firmed to 2.1825 against the dollar by 1549 GMT from 2.2085 late on Wednesday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 10.54 percent from Wednesday, with some analysts seeing negative news as already priced into Turkish assets.

European Union leaders gathered for an emergency summit to find ways to pressure Moscow to back down in the Ukraine crisis as the parliament of Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula with an ethnically Russian majority, voted to join Russia.

