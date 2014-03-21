ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish bonds and stocks dropped on Friday after Turkey's courts blocked access to Twitter, unnerving investors and raising uncertainty just days before local elections.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 11.24 percent from Thursday's close of 11.12 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.04 percent at 64,579 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was up 0.61 percent.

The lira weakened to 2.2448 in the morning against the dollar, from 2.2371 late on Thursday. By 1642 GMT it recovered slightly to 2.2344 against the dollar.

In the aftermath of the launch of a corruption probe, social media platforms in Turkey have been awash with alleged evidence of government wrongdoing in what Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has cast as a plot to unseat him before municipal polls on March 30. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)