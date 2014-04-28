ISTANBUL, April 28 The Turkish lira weakened on
Monday as rising tensions in Ukraine weighed on emerging
markets, while Turkcell shares gained after a court
ruling opened the way to resolving a dispute among its
shareholders.
The lira eased to 2.1380 to the dollar by 0710
GMT from 2.1335 late on Friday. The central bank kept its main
interest rates on hold last week, lending support to the lira.
The main Istanbul share index fell 0.18 percent at
71,261.33 points, in line with the emerging market index which
fell 0.15 percent.
A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a ruling that froze
the assets of Turkey's Cukurova Holding, clearing the way for it
to try to buy back a controlling stake in Turkcell.
Shares in Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator rose 3.8
percent to 12.25 lira. Analysts said that if Turkcell can
resolve its ownership dispute it could pave the way for the
general assembly to meet and decide on the distribution of
dividends for the past four years.
Investors were awaiting the central bank's quarterly
inflation report on April 30. It has said monetary policy would
remain tight until the inflation outlook improves significantly.
Annual inflation stood at 8.39 percent in March.
"As (the bank's)... attempt to ease liquidity policy and
lower interbank rates down to 10 percent led to depreciation
pressure on the lira, they are likely to stick to their tighter
stance for now," said Erkin Isik, a TEB-BNP Paribas strategist.
There was a boost to market sentiment on Monday from
Turkey's consumer confidence index, which rose 7.9 percent to
78.5 points in April from 72.7 points a month earlier, data
showed.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to
9.87 percent from 9.89 percent at Friday's close.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler, John
Stonestreet)