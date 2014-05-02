ISTANBUL May 2 Turkish shares were boosted on
Friday by a string of forecast-beating first quarter results,
while bonds continued to be supported by the central bank
governor's hint on Wednesday of a rate cut.
Results for several companies, including lender Akbank
, insurance company Anadolu Sigorta and
real estate company Emlak Konut, beat analysts'
forecasts and lifted the equities market.
Sentiment was also boosted by Friday's PMI data which showed
Turkish manufacturing activity rose for the ninth consecutive
month in April, though the rate of expansion weakened further to
the slowest since last August.
The main share index rose 1.64 percent to 75,086
points by 0812 GMT, outpacing the broad emerging markets index
which was up 0.31 percent. Turkish markets were closed
on Thursday for a public holiday.
"First quarter results, especially of banks, have supported
the positive sentiment while (central bank governor
Erdem)Basci's comments regarding potential rate cuts have also
been equity positive," said Erkan Dernek, market strategist at
Odeabank.
Fixed income markets were supported by Basci dropping hints
of a rate cut, causing a bond rally.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was 9.27
percent on Friday, down from Wednesday's close of 9.37 percent.
The lira traded at 2.1098 against the dollar,
firming from 2.1160 late on Wednesday.
Turkish analysts looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payroll data
at 1230 GMT which was expected to show that employment rose at
its fastest clip in five months in April while the jobless rate
was forecast to drop, building on a strong economic momentum.
However, a tone of optimism prevailed.
"With one of the highest interest rates among emerging
markets, uncertainty in Russia making Turkey look comparatively
better and the central bank's desire to keep inflation down, the
outlook for Turkish assets is positive," Dernek added.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Toby Chopra)