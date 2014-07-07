ISTANBUL, July 7 Turkish markets were steady on Monday, with domestic political concerns and security issues along Turkey's long borders with Syria and Iraq overshadowing optimism over strong U.S. jobs data.

The lira was firm at 2.1311 against the dollar by 1406 GMT from 2.1335 late on Friday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark government bond fell to 8.36 percent from Friday's close at 8.38 percent.

Security issues continued to play a prominent role in market thinking, according to analysts. Forty nine Turks who were seized in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) fighters on June 11 remain captive, although 32 truck drivers also abducted by Sunni militants were released on Thursday.

Turks will elect a president on Aug. 10 by popular vote for the first time, with a possible second round on Aug. 24 if there is no outright winner. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has declared his candidacy for a more powerful presidency, which opposition parties fear may entrench authoritarian rule.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.83 percent to 78,951.06, outperforming the emerging markets share index which rose 0.12 percent.

Among shares in focus, carmaker Karsan rose 2.63 percent to 1.17 lira after announcing it will seal an agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production facility in China before Oct. 15. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Jonny Hogg)