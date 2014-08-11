BRIEF-NH Hotels finalises agreement with Hesperia to manage 28 hotels in Spain
* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels
ISTANBUL Aug 11 The Turkish lira gained on Monday after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan won the presidential election as expected as investors were reassured that political stability would be maintained.
The lira firmed to 2.1370 against the dollar by 0513 GMT, from 2.1601 late on Friday. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
PARIS, April 20 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, reflecting weakness in India and the earlier timing of the Chinese New year.