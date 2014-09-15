ISTANBUL, Sept 15 The Turkish lira weakened on Monday and hovered near five-month lows as expectations of a policy shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week hampered appetite for riskier assets.

Bank Asya shares slumped after resuming trade.

The lira has fallen since last week as the dollar has risen against major currencies as investors positioned for a slightly more hawkish shift from the Fed this week.

Turkish assets are especially responsive to changing expectations about global liquidity tightening because its large current account deficit is financed by foreign capital inflows.

The lira fell below 2.22 against the dollar earlier on Monday and traded at 2.2180 against the dollar by 0750 GMT, from 2.2135 late on Friday.

"With the U.S. 10-year yield elevating above 2.61 percent, the market is already pricing in some further hawkish bias, which is putting further downward pressure on emerging markets," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.

The main share index rose 0.09 percent to 77,887.06, compared with a 0.63 percent drop in the emerging markets index.

Shares in participation bank Bank Asya fell 11.3 percent to 1.10 lira as trading resumed after a suspension of more than a month due to uncertainty regarding its ownership.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 9.36 percent from a previous close of 9.30 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Susan Thomas)