ISTANBUL Oct 16 Turkish markets were mixed on
Thursday amid a sell-off in global markets due to increasing
concerns over world economic growth after downbeat U.S. economic
data.
The grim mood in markets following U.S. data sparked a
safe-haven rally in U.S. treasuries on Wednesday, quashing
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
sooner rather than later.
Investors in emerging markets such as Turkey have become
increasingly nervous about a possible rise in U.S. rates, which
would make riskier, higher-yielding assets less attractive.
"Sharp moves in global markets do not seem like a good sign,
but along with this, we should note that a change of Fed's
monetary policy could be positive for Turkey," wrote HSBC
strategist Fatih Keresteci in a note.
The lira eased slightly to 2.2670 per dollar by
0701 GMT from 2.2620 late on Wednesday.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.81 percent to
75,447.49 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets
index, which was down 0.37 percent.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
9.11 percent from Wednesday's 9 percent.
