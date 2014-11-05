ISTANBUL Nov 5 The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday after rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday that Turkey's sovereign credit rating was unlikely to be upgraded soon and remained at risk of a cut.

Moody's assigns Turkey its lowest investment grade rating, Baa3, with a negative outlook.

At a conference in Istanbul, Moody's senior analyst Alpona Banerji warned that Turkey's reliance on foreign capital to cover its big current account deficit -- seen as the economy's key weakness -- left the rating vulnerable to a downgrade.

"Increased political instability and intensified pressures on the country's external finances, thereby heightening the risk of a sudden and sustained halt in foreign capital flows (...) could change the rating down," she said.

Banerji added that the rating outlook would move back to stable if Turkey's "domestic and geopolitical tensions abated, investor confidence in the economy improved, and pressure on the external finances eased".

The lira weakened to 2.2383 against the dollar by 1030 GMT from 2.2255 late on Tuesday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.81 percent from 8.74 percent.

Market players said they did not expect any rating change in the near future. Moody's last rating action was to change the outlook to negative from stable in April.

"Those statements suggest that the agency still weighs risks more than the gains since the previous outlook revision in April, like alleviated pressure over current account deficit due to lower oil prices and more stable political environment," brokerage house Deniz Invest said in a research note.

"We do not expect any rating or outlook revision in either today's conference or the rating agency's review on Dec. 5."

Istanbul's main share index was almost flat at 80,316.30, outperforming the broader emerging markets index .MSCIEF, which was down 0.73 percent.

Among shares in focus, carmaker Tofas is expected to release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Catherine Evans)