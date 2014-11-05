ISTANBUL Nov 5 The Turkish lira weakened on
Wednesday after rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday that
Turkey's sovereign credit rating was unlikely to be upgraded
soon and remained at risk of a cut.
Moody's assigns Turkey its lowest investment grade rating,
Baa3, with a negative outlook.
At a conference in Istanbul, Moody's senior analyst Alpona
Banerji warned that Turkey's reliance on foreign capital to
cover its big current account deficit -- seen as the economy's
key weakness -- left the rating vulnerable to a downgrade.
"Increased political instability and intensified pressures
on the country's external finances, thereby heightening the risk
of a sudden and sustained halt in foreign capital flows (...)
could change the rating down," she said.
Banerji added that the rating outlook would move back to
stable if Turkey's "domestic and geopolitical tensions abated,
investor confidence in the economy improved, and pressure on the
external finances eased".
The lira weakened to 2.2383 against the dollar
by 1030 GMT from 2.2255 late on Tuesday. The 10-year benchmark
bond yield rose to 8.81 percent from 8.74
Market players said they did not expect any rating change in
the near future. Moody's last rating action was to change the
outlook to negative from stable in April.
"Those statements suggest that the agency still weighs risks
more than the gains since the previous outlook revision in
April, like alleviated pressure over current account deficit due
to lower oil prices and more stable political environment,"
brokerage house Deniz Invest said in a research note.
"We do not expect any rating or outlook revision in either
today's conference or the rating agency's review on Dec. 5."
Istanbul's main share index was almost flat at
80,316.30, outperforming the broader emerging markets index
.MSCIEF, which was down 0.73 percent.
Among shares in focus, carmaker Tofas is expected
to release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday.
