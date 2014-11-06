ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish carmaker Tofas's shares gained after the company announced $1 billion in investment plans to produce new models, while Istanbul stocks overall edged down for the day.

Shares in Tofas, owned by Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat, rose 3.65 percent to 14.20 lira. Istanbul's main share index fell 0.3 percent to 78,695.53 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was down 0.1 percent.

Tofas announced that it was aiming to produce 1.3 million hatchbacks, station wagons and sedans between 2016 and 2023.

"We expect the company to be positively affected from this as new models will help the company to have a more balanced product portfolio between PC (passenger cars) and LCV (light commercial vehicles)," said Toygun Onaran, an analyst at TEB-BNP Paribas.

"This will increase the competitiveness of Tofas in both domestic and export markets as well as keep the take-or-pay coverage of production capacity at high rates."

Turkey's lira firmed up to 2.2403 against the dollar by 1043 GMT from 2.2472 late on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was unchanged at 8.81 percent.

Markets were waiting for the European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday. Analysts said that if the ECB fails to convince the markets about its target to increase its balance sheet investors could shun riskier assets.

Separately, the OECD lowered its forecast for Turkish economic growth in 2015 to 3.2 percent from 4 percent and said it expected a 4 percent expansion to follow in 2016. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler and Hugh Lawson)