ISTANBUL Dec 5 Turkish shares rose and bond yields dipped on Friday while the lira was steady as investors expected a benign assessment of the Turkish economy from ratings agency Moody's after European markets close.

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said he did not expect the agency to make negative comments in its regular update, forecasting that it would maintain Turkey's Baa3 investment grade rating.

Falling oil prices have taken some pressure off Turkey's stubbornly high inflation and current account deficit, but structural problems remain and other agencies have voiced concern about political meddling in the economy ahead of a parliamentary election next June.

The lira stood at 2.2360 against the dollar at 09301 GMT, just off a level of 2.2350 late on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield dipped to 7.86 percent from a spot close of 7.91 percent on Thursday.

"We do not expect any change in Turkey's credit rating, however, the tone could be softer compared to the last review thanks to more benign global conditions," Tera Brokers said in a note.

In April, Moody's cut its sovereign rating outlook on Turkey to negative from stable, citing political turbulence, external financing pressure and weaker growth prospects.

Tera forecast that equities would continue to consolidate, with the main Istanbul index trading in a range of 84,000-87,000 before attempting another rally.

At 0930 GMT, Istanbul's main share index was 0.29 percent higher at 86,481.25 points, having closed 1.55 percent higher on Thursday. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)