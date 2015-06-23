ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) -

Turkish stocks dipped and the lira and bonds were flat as investors awaited a central bank interest rate decision that could give clues to the outlook for monetary policy as the government renews pressure for lower rates.

All 18 respondents in a Reuters poll of economists expect the bank's monetary policy committee to keep its rates on hold in the short term.

However, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci on Monday renewed his call for lower rates.

"Everyone is expecting rates to remain on hold, since no government has formed," said Stuart Hackett, trader at Oyak Securities in Istanbul.

"Eyes will be on whether there is a change in the central bank's language, if it is a bit more hawkish given the politics and if the lira faces further pressure."

The decision is expected at 1100 GMT.

President Tayyip Erdogan had repeatedly called for sharp rate cuts in the run-up to the June 7 parliamentary election, even labeling those who defended high rates as traitors.

The AKP failed to win a parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power more than a decade ago. It now needs to find a partner to form a coalition government.

The main Istanbul share index declined 0.09 percent to 83,347.63, compared with a 0.47 percent rise in the MSCI's emerging equity index.

The lira traded at 2.6714 from 2.6775 earlier in the day, bringing losses so far in 2015 to 15 percent, driven in part by concerns about Erdogan's criticism of the central bank earlier this year.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield traded at 9.61 percent from Monday's close at 9.62 percent.

Investors are also watching developments in parliament as new lawmakers are sworn in on Tuesday and elect a speaker. If parties are able to decide upon a new speaker easily, it could bode well for coalition talks, said Hackett. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)