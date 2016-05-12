ISTANBUL May 12 Foreign investors have sold $459 million worth of Turkish stocks and bonds so far this month, in the largest portfolio outflow this year as political concerns have grown, the central bank said on Thursday.

Outflows totalled $298 million from the stock market and $161 million from the domestic bond market in the week ending on May 6, a day after Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he would quit after a public rift emerged with President Tayyip Erdogan.

"The central bank data show that, not surprisingly, Davutoglu's resignation triggered portfolio outflows from Turkey," wrote Yarkin Cebeci of JPMorgan Chase in Istanbul. "The total outflow ... was the largest in five months."

Investors resident overseas owned $44.1 billion lira worth of Turkish equities on May 6, compared with $50.28 billion the week before, the data also showed.

Davutoglu's departure could mean delays in reforms, an early election and more uncertainty about the stewardship of the economy when private sector debt is high, savings are low and Erdogan continues to champion lower interest rates to boost growth through consumption. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Hugh Lawson)