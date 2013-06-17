Turkish Lira (TL) and international currency symbols are seen over an ATM machine of a bank in central Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISTANBUL Turkey's currency, bonds and stocks fell again on Monday as fresh clashes between police and protesters further tarnished the country's image as a haven of stability in the Middle East.

Expectations the government might adopt a more conciliatory tone after more than two weeks of demonstrations against it were dented by Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc, who said "elements of the armed forces" could be used to help quell the protests.

At 1425 GMT, the lira had fallen to 1.8662 to the dollar from 1.8525 late on Friday, when it briefly recovered to levels near where it was trading before the anti-government protests began on May 28.

The lira fell against its currency basket to 2.1790 from 2.1606.

"The political situation is a risk of course. The fact that it's unclear how this process will end and that there is still no settlement ... is creating pressure on the lira," said Pinar Uslu, a strategist at ING Bank Private Banking.

"We can say that confidence will be negatively affected if uncertainty lingers."

Turkish markets have tumbled from record highs because of the protests and uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to scale-back its massive money-printing programme, which has also hit emerging market peers and other risk assets.

Central bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week that about $7.9 billion to $8.0 billion of has flowed out of Turkish markets since the beginning of May, mainly from money markets.

He attributed a third of the outflows from the lira and bonds to domestic issues and the remainder to global factors.

Sustained investment outflows could threaten Turkey's ability to finance its huge current account deficit, seen as the economy's main weakness.

Tensions rose again after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters during the weekend, while Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters at parades in Istanbul and Ankara.

Erdogan has accused bankers and market speculators along with international media and the main opposition party of stoking the unrest. He blamed a "high interest rate lobby" for causing volatility in financial markets and vowed to stop them, unsettling some international investors.

Turkey's central bank is set to keep rates on hold when it meets on Tuesday, according to a Reuters survey, but with the lira under pressure, investors will listen closely to its words.

The central bank sold foreign currency at auctions last week to support the lira after it fell to its weakest since October 2011 versus the euro/dollar basket following clashes between police and protesters in Istanbul. The bank said then that it would keep monetary policy tight if needed.

Turkish bonds and stocks also fell on Monday, while the cost of insuring the country's debt against default edged up.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond was yielding 6.24 percent, off an earlier high of 6.51 percent but above Friday's close of 6.21 percent. The 10-year bond yield rose to 7.26 percent from 7.14 percent on Friday.

Shares .XU100 were down 1.54 percent at 78,786.09 points, again off the day's low but underperforming MSCI's broad emerging market benchmark index, which gained 0.46 percent. .MSCIEF

(Editing by Catherine Evans)