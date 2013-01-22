* Lira down after cbank cuts rates
* Moody's says to discuss Turkey's rating, limits lira's
losses
* Shares down
(Adds details, comment)
By Seda Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 The Turkish lira weakened on
Tuesday after the central bank cut some of its interest rates
and raised reserve requirements in a bid to curb loan growth and
lira appreciation.
Turkey is hoping another major ratings agency will lift it
to investment grade after Fitch did last November, as two such
ratings could lead many funds to invest in the country.
Moody's said on Tuesday it would discuss Turkey "shifting
closer" to investment grade at a teleconference next week,
keeping losses in the lira limited. It rates Turkey just below
investment grade at Ba1.
A Moody's spokesman declined to comment on market
speculation that this meant an upgrade was imminent.
Turkish assets have been boosted recently by a positive
economic outlook and expectations of a sovereign rating upgrade.
By 1524 GMT, the Turkish currency was at 1.7706 against the
dollar, compared with 1.7635 before the central bank
announcement.
The central bank reduced its overnight borrowing rate to
4.75 percent from 5 percent and its lending rate to 8.75 percent
from 9 percent. Its one-week repo policy rate, which it cut by
25 basis points in December, stayed at 5.50 percent.
"The main reason behind the central bank decision on cutting
the lower band is ... they don't want speculative capital
inflows," said proprietary trader Tolga Aktan at Yap Kredi
Investment.
"On the other hand expectations of a second credit rating
upgrade for Turkey limited the depreciation of the lira. As long
as rating upgrade expectations continue any action to limit the
appreciation of the lira will be limited."
The central bank also raised required reserves for certain
maturities of lira and foreign currency liabilities held by
lenders, a move which it said would drain a total of around $1.7
billion of lira and forex liquidity from the market.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
stood at 5.90 percent, falling from 5.94 percent on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.43 percent
up at 85,646.87 points.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)