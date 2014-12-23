ISTANBUL Dec 23 The Turkish central bank on Tuesday injected 3 billion lira ($1.29 billion) into the market in a one-week repo auction at a fixed simple rate of 8.25 percent, central bank data showed.

Total bids for the repo, which matures on Dec. 30, were 5.91 billion lira, it said.

($1 = 2.32 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)