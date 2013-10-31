DUBAI Oct 31 International equity index
compiler S&P Dow Jones Indices has decided to upgrade Qatar and
the United Arab Emirates to emerging markets from frontier
market status, with effect from September 2014, the company said
on its website.
It cited Qatar's efforts to raise foreign ownership limits
for stocks, though the limits were still below the levels of
most emerging markets, as well as reforms to settlement systems
and trading facilities.
The UAE's current foreign ownership limit of 49 percent is
satisfactory and there is an expectation that it will be relaxed
in coming years, S&P Dow Jones said.
Egypt and Morocco will remain emerging markets, while
Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman will keep their status as frontier
markets and Saudi Arabia will stay classified as a "standalone
market", it added.
S&P Dow Jones indexes are used as investment benchmarks by
some fund managers. In June this year, index compiler MSCI said
it would upgrade Qatar and the UAE to emerging market status
from May 2014.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)