LONDON Nov 13 Sterling rose while gilts and UK
shares fell on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected drop in
the UK unemployment rate to 7.6 percent, its lowest in more than
three years.
The jobs data came an hour ahead of the Bank of England's
quarterly inflation report, when it may bring forward its
expectation for when unemployment will fall to 7 percent, the
level at which it would consider raising interest rates.
Sterling rose to session highs of $1.5942 against the dollar
and 84.25 pence per euro, up from around
$1.5890 and 84.50 pence respectively before the data was
released.
Gilt futures wiped out early gains to stand little changed
on the day at 109.48. Short sterling futures
also pared gains across the strip.
Britain's FTSE 100 extended losses slightly after the UK
jobs data. The index was down 0.9 percent at 6,666.59
points by 0931 GMT, having traded down 0.8 percent before the
publication of the data.