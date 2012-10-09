LONDON Oct 9 Sterling fell to a fresh one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday while UK stocks fell after data showed UK manufacturing output fell more than expected and a bigger-than-forecast trade deficit.

The pound fell to $1.6003, its weakest since Sept. 11. More falls would see it target $1.5987, the low hit on Sept. 11.

The UK's FTSE 100 extended falls to trade down 0.3 percent at 5,824.82 points, having traded down 0.2 percent ahead of the release.