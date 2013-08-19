* CBI upgrades British growth forecasts

* Expectations strong that UK rates could rise in 2015

* Gap between 10-yr UK and German bond yields at 3-yr high

LONDON, Aug 19 Sterling hit a seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday, underpinned by expectations that the Bank of England may tighten monetary policy earlier than it has flagged as growth picks up.

The Confederation of British Industry said on Monday it expects UK gross domestic product to rise by 1.2 percent this year compared with its May forecast of 1 percent, and by 2.3 percent in 2014, up from the 2 percent predicted a few months ago. It also expects the jobless rate to tick lower in coming months.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 81.7, its highest level since January 23, BoE data showed. It could rise further especially if sterling gained further ground against the euro. The single currency was down at 85.29 pence, close to a 1-1/2 month low of 85.05 pence.

It was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.5650 not far from its June 19 high of $1.5678.

Sterling has made broad-based gains this month after BoE chief Mark Carney's forward guidance plan in which he tied monetary policy to the unemployment rate failed to convince investors that he can keep rates at record lows until end-2016.

Carney indicated the bank would look to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent until the jobless rate falls to 7 percent, which it anticipates for the end of 2016. But with recent UK data pointing to a stronger recovery, there are doubts on whether the bank can stick to that timetable.

"We believe the perceived difference in monetary policy stance between the BoE and European Central Bank, especially on the forward guidance, will weigh on euro/sterling and expect it to grind lower towards 83 pence in 12 months," Barclays strategists said in a note.

The ECB is expected to keep policy accommodative, with the euro zone just coming out of a recession.

Reflecting these expectations, the gap between British and German 10-year bond yields were at a three-year high. The 10-year UK gilt yield was trading at a two-year high of 2.744 percent and outpaced a rise in German yields, which rose to 17-month highs.

At the short end of the curve, sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) inched towards pricing in a first rate rise in 18 months. The two-year SONIA rate was at 0.5575 percent while the 18-month rate was at 0.49125 percent, pointing to increased bets of a BoE rate hike in 2015.

Strategists said sterling was likely to struggle against the dollar as prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start trimming its stimulus programme this year would weigh.

"A firm US payrolls report will harden expectations the Fed will start tapering its own asset purchases," said Mansoor Mohiuddin, chief strategist at UBS.