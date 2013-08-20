* Sterling touches two-month peak versus dollar

* Dollar weakens broadly, Fed minutes in focus

* Bets that UK rates could rise in 2015 keeps sterling bid

* Pound at risk of BoE talking down interest rates

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Aug 20 Sterling traded near a two-month high on Tuesday versus a weaker dollar, which tracked a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and was weighed down by renewed doubts about when the Federal Reserve will trim its stimulus.

While markets broadly expect Fed minutes on Wednesday to provide some clarity on its stimulus plans, investors were nervous that the central bank might fall short of expectations and the dollar could slip. U.S. 10-year bond yields also retreated after hitting two-year highs the previous session.

The pound has also gained support in recent sessions due to improving UK economic data that has suggested interest rates may rise sooner than the Bank of England has indicated.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.5682, after touching an intra-day peak of $1.5696, which was its highest since June 18. Resistance was cited at $1.5754, its 200-week moving average.

"Sterling is higher right now in line with the general weakness we are seeing in the dollar ahead of the Fed minutes," said Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at FxPro.

He said traders were perhaps a little wary that "there could be uncertainty about tapering and this will lead to some dollar weakness."

Analysts said the trend higher in sterling after the BoE's forward guidance was also still supporting the currency.

Earlier this month, BoE governor Mark Carney pledged to keep interest rates low until unemployment falls to 7 percent, a level the central bank sees unlikely in the next three years.

But improving economic conditions in the UK, has made it increasingly difficult to convince financial markets that interest rates would remain at current low levels until 2016.

Carney also added some caveats that would allow the bank to tighten policy if inflation rose faster than expected or if financial stability were threatened.

"Those knockout clauses have scrambled Carney's 'lower rates for longer' message and it has turned out to be bullish sterling. To support that, UK data is looking robust and there is definitely more upside for sterling," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union.

At the short end of the curve, sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) inched towards pricing in a first rate rise in 18 months. The two-year SONIA rate was at 0.53375 percent while the 18-month rate was at 0.47375 percent, pointing to increased bets of a BoE rate hike in 2015.

Analysts cautioned that if the Fed met market expectations and provided solid hints on Wednesday about trimming its stimulus, this could boost the dollar against sterling.

The pound was also at risk of slipping if the BoE attempted to talk down market interest rates.

Strategists at Morgan Stanley do not expect the pound to rise further and maintain their short position at $1.5640.

"Concerns regarding the sustainability of the UK recovery are continuing to build, suggesting that sterling gains are likely to be limited."

Against sterling, the euro was up 0.6 percent at 85.67 pence. The single currency hit a six month high of $1.3453 on Tuesday.