* Dollar broadly supported by Fed minutes

* Euro/sterling up after euro zone PMI

* Gap between UK 10-yr gilt yields and US yields widens

LONDON, Aug 22 Sterling slipped on Thursday from a two-month high against the dollar, which was buoyed by Federal Reserve minutes that supported expectations the bank will start unwinding stimulus soon.

UK debt yields slightly lagged a rise in U.S. yields with investors confident that the Fed will become the first major central bank to scale back its asset purchase programme, possibly as soon as next month.

In contrast, they expect Bank of England (BoE) chief Mark Carney to talk down a sharp rise in UK market interest rates, perhaps as early as next week, and reiterate his pledge to keep rates low until end-2016 as laid out in the bank's forward guidance plan.

That kept investors wary of the pound, although sterling trimmed losses after U.S. data showed a rise last week in those filing for jobless claims.

Sterling was last down 0.4 percent at $1.5595, off a two-month high of $1.5718 struck the previous day. Traders cited resistance at its 200-week moving average of $1.5754.

The UK currency also lost ground against the euro, which was helped by a better-than-expected euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index survey . The common currency was up 0.3 percent against the pound at 85.56 pence, well above its 1-1/2 month low of 85.05 pence struck last week.

"The Fed minutes have given a fillip to the dollar," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank. "We expect sterling/dollar's upside to hold at around $1.57/1.58 since the BoE could increase its rhetoric and express concerns about the recent rise in market interest rates."

Earlier this month, Carney pledged to keep UK interest rates low until unemployment falls to 7 percent, which the central bank sees as unlikely for another three years.

Improving economic conditions have cast doubt on that timetable and helped sterling gain 2.5 percent against the dollar and around 2 percent against the euro this month. The currency has tracked a broad rise in bond yields and market interest rates, with sterling overnight interbank average rates pricing in a rate hike in early 2015.

"We now expect the pound's resilience to fade as the dollar's recovery broadens," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"A move below the $1.5550 level will provide the first sign of renewed weakness, suggesting that the month-old recovery has run its course. Hence, we maintain our bearish strategy."