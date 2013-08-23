* Sterling slips against euro, pares gains against dollar

* Concern that BoE's Carney could talk down mkt interest rates

* Gains in pound vs dollar capped by Fed tapering bets

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Aug 23 Sterling ceded gains on Friday as concerns that the Bank of England chief Mark Carney might attempt to talk down market interest rates, offset the earlier advances made after forecast- beating British growth data.

Traders cut long positions in sterling on bets that Carney might try to rein in the sharp rise in UK market interest rates, perhaps as early as next week, and reiterate his pledge to keep rates low as laid out in the forward guidance.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 85.95 pence, inching away from the day's trough of 85.42 pence.

Against the weaker dollar which fell after U.S. home sales data disappointed, sterling failed see any significant gains, which was in contrast to the euro which rose nearly 0.3 percent against the dollar.

Sterling was flat at $1.5583, after hitting a one-week low of $1.5538 earlier in the day. Support was cited at $1.5517, sterling's 200 day moving average while resistance was at $1.5718 struck on Wednesday.

"There is some nervousness as we lead up to Carney's speech next week. A dovish tone to Carney's speech could weigh heavily on sterling," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

Despite the BoE's pledge to keep UK interest rates low until unemployment falls to 7 percent, which the bank sees as unlikely for another three years, improving economic data had cast doubt on that timetable and supported sterling of late.

Sterling had earlier risen against the dollar and the euro after data showed that UK gross domestic product expanded 0.7 percent on the quarter, beating the initial reading and consensus forecast of 0.6 percent.

This lifted prospects that interest rates may rise sooner than the BoE has signalled.

At the short end of the curve, sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) inched towards pricing in a first rate rise in 18 months. GBPOIS=ICAP The two-year SONIA rate was at 0.55500 percent while the 18-month rate was at 0.48250 percent, pointing to increased bets of a BoE rate hike in 2015.

Analysts cautioned that growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be the first major central bank to pare back its stimulus, possibly as early as next month, would also push the dollar higher against the pound.

Morgan Stanley analysts warned that the pound is overvalued and that it "now stands out as the most vulnerable of the G10 currencies." and that they remain bearish on the currency with a move below $1.5550 triggering a renewed bearish signal.

The pound also fell against the euro which was boosted by data on Friday that showed consumer morale in the euro zone had jumped to its highest level in two years, adding to encouraging signs of a fragile recovery in the bloc.

"We have seen some strong hard data out of the euro zone like GDP which showed it had come out of a recession and now consumer confidence beating consensus is helping the euro," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.

The gap between British and German 10-year bond yields had come off from its recent three-year high, thus pointing in favour of the euro.