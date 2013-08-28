* Rate markets still pricing in tightening in early 2015
* Sterling recovers from two-week lows
* Lower liquidity buffer announcement pushes up gilt yields
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 28 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney's first public speech did little to alter market
expectations that interest rates could rise much earlier than
flagged.
A gauge of near-term interest rate expectations, sterling
overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) still priced in the
chance of a first rate rise in less than two years,
, broadly unchanged from before Carney's speech.
Sterling also recovered from two-week lows against
the dollar to trade flat on the day while gilt yields
inched up to hit two-year highs.
Investors had anticipated Carney would try to talk down a
sharp rise in UK money market rates, which followed a run of
forecast-beating economic data.
Carney earlier this month issued unprecedented "forward
guidance" on monetary policy, saying interest rates would stay
at a record low 0.5 percent until unemployment fell to 7 percent
- something he said could take three years.
However, in light of the strong data, markets were not
persuaded it would take that long, pushing short-term interest
rates higher and pricing in a hike in the BoE's base rate
earlier than suggested by the guidance.
But Carney's latest speech fell short of expectations of
investors who had geared up for a far more aggressive bid to
dampen expectations of monetary tightening.
"He discusses a rise in market rates but does not appear
concerned by it," said Philip Rush, economist at Nomura. "He is
not leaning against it yet."
Carney said that while a UK recovery was broad based and
looked set to continue, the unemployment rate would not fall
quickly to a level where the bank would consider raising rates.
EARLY 2015
SONIA rates priced in a slim chance of a BoE hike by
February 2015. The 18-month rate traded at 0.4825 percent
, up from 0.46375 before the speech while the
two-year rate rose to 0.55625 percent from 0.52375 percent.
"For the time being, the market remains unconvinced about
forward guidance given the first rate hike is priced for early
2015," said Sam Hill, fixed income strategist at RBC Europe
Limited.
Sterling rose to $1.5553 after Carney's comments
from a two-week low of $1.5427 struck briefly after the BoE
chief spoke. The euro fell to 85.72 pence after his comments,
down from 86.335 beforehand.
The rise in money market rates and yields has supported the
pound, which is up 2.1 percent against the dollar and has gained
1.9 percent against the euro so far this month.
Gilt futures reversed gains to last trade 18 ticks
down on the day at 110.08, from 110.70 before Carney's comments.
The 10-year gilt yield hit a two-year high of 2.81
percent, up from 2.76 percent beforehand.
Some traders said the rise in yields was also due to
Carney's announcement that banks will be able to reduce their
liquidity buffers. Banks bought billions of pounds of bonds in
2009 and 2010 to comply with tighter rules. [ID: nL6N0GT2F1]
Much of this buying was in gilts, but triple-A rated agency
debt and deposits are also included so the relaxation could see
banks paring their gilts portfolio.
"The relaxation in liquidity requirements should help to
improve the supply of credit and therefore be positive for the
real economy, bringing forward the time at which policy can be
normalised," said Simon Hayes, economist at Barclays.
"The financial market reaction - a strengthening in sterling
and a fall in gilt prices - therefore seems appropriate."