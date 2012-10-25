LONDON Oct 25 Sterling rose to one-week highs versus the dollar and the euro on Thursday while gilt futures fell to session lows after data showed the UK economy recovered much more strongly than expected in the third quarter.

UK gross domestic product rose by 1.0 percent in the three months to September, beating forecasts for a rise of 0.6 percent and diminishing the chances that the Bank of England will opt for more quantitative easing next month. This was the strongest quarterly GDP growth in five years.

Sterling rose to a fresh one-week high of $1.6135, up from $1.6090 before the data. The euro fell to 80.645 pence, its weakest since Oct. 16.

UK December gilt future extended losses, dropping over 20 ticks after the figures to a session-low of 118.23. (Reporting by London Markets team; editing by Nia Williams)