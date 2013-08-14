(Adds fresh quote, details)
LONDON, Aug 14 Investors brought forward
expectations of when UK interest rates would rise after data on
Wednesday showed the job market improving and a surprise
division among Bank of England policymakers over its guidance.
Sterling rose broadly, shares
briefly fell and UK government bonds lost ground as
investors priced in a greater chance of a rate hike in 2015.
time..
That would be a year earlier than suggested last week by BoE
Governor Mark Carney in his first forward guidance on monetary
policy. He said rates would stay low until unemployment fell to
7 percent - something he said was likely to take three years.
The shift in expectations takes markets' view of the BoE
rate outlook back to where it was in late June, just before
Carney became governor. Soon after taking over on July 1, Carney
dampened expectations of an early move by calling a rise in
short-term money market rates "unwarranted."
The latest data showed the unemployment rate held steady at
7.8 percent in June but a sharp fall in jobless benefit claims
in July pointed to a brighter outlook.
However, an unexpected division among Monetary Policy
Committee members on the adoption of the guidance plan surprised
markets. External member Martin Weale's dissension is likely to
reinforce doubts the BoE can keep rates low for three years,
especially if economic data keeps improving.
"The tone seemed to be hawkish with Weale dissenting so that
should be bullish for sterling," Saeed Amen, currency strategist
at Nomura, said. "We were expecting unanimous vote on the
forward guidance."
Sterling rose to $1.5540 from $1.5443 before the minutes and
the jobs report was released. Against the euro, it traded firmer
near a one-month high at 85.43 pence per euro.
The 10-year gilt yield rose to 2.648 percent, its highest in
two years, according to Reuters data.
Short sterling futures <0#FSS:> fell across the strip while
sterling overnight interbank average (SONIA)rates priced in a
greater chance of a hike in the bank's base rate, from 0.5
percent, in two years. Two-year SONIA rose to 0.5475 percent
from 0.52 percent beforehand..
"Front-end rates have moved up and so has sterling, but I
would be cautious about the pound moving much higher from here
as Carney has previously flagged that tighter conditions are
unwarranted," said Sara Yates, currency strategist at JPMorgan
Private Bank. "The downside in sterling, though, will be checked
by good economic data in the UK."
After recent signs of robust recovery in the economy, many
analysts have cast doubt on whether rates will remain anchored
for three years. The forward guidance also included "knockout
clauses" that would allow the bank to tighten policy if
inflation was to rise faster than expected or if financial
stability were threatened.
UK consumer prices rose 2.8 percent year on year in July,
well above the BoE's inflation target of close to, but not
below, 2 percent.
"The key thing is of course the minutes," said Brian
Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale. "If the numbers improve
the market will question the limits of the time horizon of
forward guidance out to 2016."
