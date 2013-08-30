* GBP up around 2.5 pct vs EUR, 2 pct vs USD on the month

* UK mortgage, consumer confidence data supports pound

* PMIs, Bank of England rate decision, U.S. non-farm payrolls next week key

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling was on track for its best monthly performance against the euro in a year on Friday, as upbeat UK economic data kept alive chances of an interest rate hike sooner than the Bank of England has anticipated.

While the pound inched lower against the buoyant dollar on the day, it was still set for a monthly gain of around 2 percent, which was its best since April this year.

UK mortgage approvals hit a five-year high in July, data showed, while consumer confidence in August soared to a near four-year high, further evidence that an economic recovery is gaining pace.

Against sterling, the euro was flat at 85.31 pence, still not far from the day's trough of 85.19 pence which was its lowest since Aug. 21. The pound had gained around 2.5 percent against the euro in August.

The pound was down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5480, but keeping above a two-week low of $1.5427, hit earlier this week. Analysts said sterling would trade close to the $1.55 level, which was its 200-day moving average.

"The numbers add to the overall picture that economic data in the UK continues to be robust and it is difficult to be negative on sterling," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

He added that a speech on Wednesday by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was not as aggressive as markets were positioned for and this was helping sterling.

Investors who had anticipated that Carney would try to talk down the rise in UK money market rates, were disappointed as he did not aggressively attempt to dampen expectations of monetary tightening.

Carney earlier this month issued "forward guidance" on monetary policy, saying interest rates would stay at a record low 0.5 percent until unemployment fell to 7 percent - something he said could take three years.

However, in light of the strong domestic data, investors are not convinced it would take that long and expect the Bank of England may have to hike rates much earlier than it has flagged.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates were still pricing in the chance of a first rate rise in around two years' time, unchanged from Wednesday, before Carney's much-anticipated speech.

Sterling was also supported by elevated gilt yields. The benchmark 10-year gilt yield stood at 2.785 percent, not far from the previous session's peak of 2.843 percent, which was a two-year high.

Analysts said next week would be important for sterling with the Bank of England decisions on rates and quantitative easing, Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, and U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers.

"The PMI is definitely closely watched and markets will be looking to see if the UK (economy) can maintain the strong levels we have seen, particularly in the service sector."

"If the PMIs are good, there is a chance the pound could take another stab at $1.57 in the lead-up to U.S. non-farm payrolls, but sellers would emerge at that level so it would act as a medium-term cap."