LONDON, April 29 Sterling at a seven-week peak
against a basket of currencies and UK stocks near
record highs suggest Britain's most unpredictable general
election for a generation holds no particular fears for
investors.
With just eight days to go, polls show the ruling
Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck
while support for Scotland's nationalist party has surged,
making a hung parliament the most likely outcome.
History shows there have rarely been sizeable moves in UK
assets in the three months either side of a general election.
Investors say the market impact of the May 7 vote will only
be clear once a new government is formed -- probably the second
coalition administration in a row for Britain, where one-party
government has been the norm.
Investors worry that a weak administration would struggle to
deal with Britain's big fiscal and current account deficits, and
are concerned about a Conservative promise to hold a referendum
on Britain's membership of the European Union.
Here is what some major banks say will be the market impact
of the main potential election outcomes:
1) Conservative-led government, either alone or in coalition
with the centre-left Liberal Democrats. The two parties formed
Britain's first coalition government in decades after the last
election in 2010.
GOLDMAN SACHS: Likely to be perceived as the most
"market-friendly" outcome as it would be the closest to the
status quo. However, the Conservatives' commitment to hold a
referendum on EU membership by 2017 and the increased "Brexit"
risk would likely be negative for UK assets.
MORGAN STANLEY: Gilts would rally. Sterling would drop due
to EU referendum uncertainty, which would also dampen growth and
put a discount on UK stock valuations relative to other
countries.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT: Sterling likely to decline to reflect
the risk of uncertainty due to minority rule. Brexit fears would
weigh on the currency. Gilts likely to rally because of lower
issuance and while historical precedent suggests a favourable
reaction in stocks, Brexit concerns are likely to be a drag.
BARCLAYS: Unstable government to drag on sterling and
domestic UK stocks. EU referendum prospect will also be a
significant negative for sterling, gilts, and UK banks and UK
stocks with EU exposure.
2) Labour-led coalition with the Liberal Democrats.
GOLDMAN SACHS: Financial markets would likely respond more
favourably to a Labour/Liberal Democrat coalition than to a
minority Labour government supported by the Scottish National
Party.
MORGAN STANLEY: A positive for sterling as it removes the
two major risk factors -- an EU referendum and a non-traditional
party holding the balance of power. Likely to result in a small
relief rally for gilts after initial discomfort. For stocks, it
could mark a step towards less business-friendly and more
interventionist policies which could drag on corporate
profitability and shareholder returns in the long term.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT: Sterling could drop to reflect
concerns about overall fiscal credibility. Gilt issuance could
increase if the deficit reduction path is not adhered to,
weighing on bonds. For stocks, historical precedence suggests a
negative short-term reaction, especially if Labour successfully
pursues its proposal to increase taxes and regulation on banks,
tobacco and utilities.
BARCLAYS: Labour's campaign has suggested a fiscal
consolidation path through a combination of spending cuts and
tax rises. Increased taxes on capital tend to weigh on the
currency. In stocks, utilities, banks, energy and insurance
sectors could be at risk from increased regulation.
3) Labour-led government, with support from the Scottish
National Party.
GOLDMAN SACHS: Concerns are likely to emerge that reliance
on the SNP would pull the Labour government away from the centre
and to the left of the political spectrum, as well as raising
the spectre of policies favouring Scotland at the expense of the
UK as a whole.
MORGAN STANLEY: The prospect of another Scottish referendum
would weigh on sterling. It would also lead to a sell-off in
gilts as investors are uncertain how anti-austerity and
interventionist the government would be. It would also be
negative for stocks.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT: A perception of looser fiscal policy
could be countered by a steeper path of interest rate rises,
which could offer some support to the currency. Such an outcome
could be negative for the front-end of the gilts curve while
stocks are likely to be hit.
BARCLAYS: The SNP opposes austerity, while greater
devolution to Scotland and other regions is likely to be
negative for sterling. Stocks whose companies are headquartered
in Scotland are most at risk.
4) No clear outcome, followed by a new election
GOLDMAN SACHS: The lack of clarity surrounding such an
impasse would likely be damaging for UK growth and assets.
MORGAN STANLEY: This outcome could see the sharpest downturn
in share prices as investor fear wrangling and the potential for
another election. Gilts would rally as this outcome would be
much more positive than lengthy coalition negotiations that
would make investors more nervous.
BARCLAYS: Given the significant chance of an unstable
government or even a snap election, there is potential for a
spike in currency market volatility post-election.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth
Pitchford)