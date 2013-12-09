LONDON Dec 9 Short-term Ukrainian interest
rates jumped to one-year highs on Monday as pressure mounted on
the hryvnia currency following political unrest.
Ukrainian foreign exchange reserves fell sharply in
November, data showed on Friday, as the central bank sold
dollars to support the hryvnia.
"This has happened in the past when political and economic
noise picks up - it is an indication of tighter liquidity in the
market," said Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets
research in Commerzbank.
Anti-government protesters toppled a statue of Soviet state
founder Vladimir Lenin in Kiev on Sunday and hundreds of
thousands of people demonstrated in the Ukrainian capital's
Independence Square after the government decided last month to
ditch a landmark pact with the European Union in favour of
closer cooperation with Moscow.
One-week, one-month and three-month money market rates
soared to their highest in a year. One-week rates rose to 16
percent, according to Reuters data, up from 7 percent
on Friday, and 3.5 percent a week ago.
