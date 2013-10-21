MUMBAI Oct 21 Shares in India's UltraTech Cement Ltd slumped 4.6 percent in pre-open trading on Monday after the country's largest cement maker posted a 52 percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter.

The company reported on Saturday net profit of 2.6 billion rupees ($42 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, falling short of market estimates of 4.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rising input and energy costs have been putting pressure on margins at Indian cement companies, while demand remains a concern in an economy that is growing at its slowest pace in a decade. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)