MUMBAI Oct 21 Shares in India's UltraTech
Cement Ltd slumped 4.6 percent in pre-open trading on
Monday after the country's largest cement maker posted a 52
percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter.
The company reported on Saturday net profit of 2.6 billion
rupees ($42 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, falling
short of market estimates of 4.1 billion rupees, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rising input and energy costs have been putting pressure on
margins at Indian cement companies, while demand remains a
concern in an economy that is growing at its slowest pace in a
decade.
