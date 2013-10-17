LONDON Oct 17 The cost to insure U.S.
government debt against default fell on Thursday as lawmakers
reached a last-minute deal to lift the borrowing limit.
One-year credit default swaps fell 7 basis points to 51 bps,
according to data provider Markit. That compared with an
intra-day high of 75 bps on Wednesday, which was the highest
since July 2011.
Five-year CDS fell 5 bps to 32 bps.
The temporary nature of the deal meant that short-term CDS
continued to trade above longer-term ones. It is normally
costlier to buy longer-term credit protection.
The current curve inversion - considered a classic sign of
credit stress - reflects ongoing investor concern over a
potential short-term default.