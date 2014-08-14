NEW YORK, Aug 14 (IFR) - For the week ended 8/13, Lipper reported an inflow of US$1.133bn into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD total inflow of USD49.848bn).

There was also an inflow of USD680m into high-yield funds (YTD total outflow of USD5.241bn). It was the first high-yield inflow in five weeks.

For the week, there was an outflow of USD687.1m from loan participation funds (YTD total outflow of USD2.238bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)