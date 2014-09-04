Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and a flurry of economic data indicated the U.S. economy was steadily improving.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.06 points or 0.09 percent, to 17,094.34, the S&P 500 gained 2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to 2,003.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.15 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,581.71.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.