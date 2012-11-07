LONDON Nov 7 U.S. debt prices pulled back from
peaks seen after Barack Obama was re-elected as U.S. President
on Wednesday as European traders saw little major change in
policy stemming from the result.
"There was a sharp reaction in the beginning to Obama but
now it is coming back," said Alessandro Giansanti, rate
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"All the policy issues that we had last month or two or
three weeks ago are still there, that's why the rally has been
short-lived."
Treasury futures were last 15/64 higher at 132-60/64,
compared to a high of 133-19/64 seen in Asian trading.
Thirty-year U.S. bond yields stood at 2.91 percent
versus a low of 2.858 percent.