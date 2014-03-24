Led by Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, the deal was split into two tranches, a USD736.647m A-/A rated Class A 4.00% 12-year maturing in April 2026, and a USD212.812m 4.75% BB+ rated seven-year maturing April 2022.

Bookrunners were able to shave about 25bp off the initial price thoughts on both tranches to price at 4.00% for the A and 4.75% for the B tranche after attracting USD4.3bn of demand.

The A Class notes got USD2.7bn of that.

Bankers are hoping the UAL deal will be followed by another USD7bn worth of EETCs this year from US and non-US carriers alike.

The structure provides cost-effective forward funding for aircraft. The planes bought with the proceeds are placed in a special purpose vehicle as collateral for the notes, and are ring-fenced in case of bankruptcy.

Investors are attracted to EETCs because of the relatively predictable returns as well as the assets that can be repossessed in case of insolvency or default.

The new UAL deal will be backed by the aircraft they plan to buy with the proceeds in 2014. They include 13 Boeing B737-900ER aircraft, two Boeing B787-8s, one Boeing B787-9 and nine Embraer ERJ 175LRs.

Comparables included UAL's Class A 4.30% 2025s trading at 3.92% and its Class B 5.375% 2021s, yielding 4.75%.

Using those comps the Class A tranche came flat to secondaries once an extra 10bp for the difference in average life between the two is added to the 3.92%.

The Class B tranche appeared to price about 20bp through its comp - the 5.327% 2021s yielding 4.75% - after adding 23bp for curve adjustment between the average life of the old and new notes.

The average life on the Class A tranche is 8.8 years and 5.9 years on the Class B.

Like other EETCs, the deal has a liquidity facility - in this case provided by CA-CIB - which covers up to three semi-annual interest payments. That helps boost the rating of the product.

UAL's Class A was the only countable investment-grade tranche.

Split rated SLM Corp (Ba1/BBB-/BB+) was the only other issuer in an oddly quiet market, issuing US$850m of 6.25% 10-year notes maturing in March 2024. Led by Barclays, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, the deal was run off investment-grade syndicate desks and priced at the wide end of intitial price thoughts of low 6s to 6.25%, despite a US$1.6bn order book. At 6.25% the deal offered 351.6bp over Treasuries, which compared with a G+310bp spread on its outstanding 5.5% 2023s, which were trading under par at $98.25 to yield 5.76%.

