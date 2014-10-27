NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Monday was a day of extremes for the high grade market, with one issuer having to pull its deal while another amassed US$9bn of orders for a debut transaction.

Korea Expressway became the second Korean issuer in the past four weeks to postpone a planned US dollar Yankee bond issue, after starting out with levels considered too aggressive for the market.

Meanwhile TIAA Asset Management Finance (TAMF), the subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) that holds the recently acquired Nuveen Investments, was swamped with US$9bn of orders.

Their opposite experiences were useful reminder of current sentiment in the market, in which investors will turn up in droves for a new name and juicy coupons but then ignore an issuer that doesn't leave any spread on the table.

"It wasn't surprising for a Korean deal," said one banker of the shelving of the announced 3.5-year Korea Expressway deal, which was announced and then pulled before putting out official guidance.

"Koreans like tight levels and at the moment, with so much supply in the pipeline for November, investors don't feel compelled (to go into a deal) if nothing is left on the table."

Hyundai Capital suffered the same fate four weeks ago, when investors were buckling under the weight of a more than US$100bn deluge of bonds in September.

This time around, investors can afford to be picky, with anything upwards of US$110bn of issuance looming for November.

TAMF's US$2bn deal was the biggest of the US$5.35bn day.

The deal was essentially a recapitalization of previously junk-rated Nuveen as self-financing entity of TIAA.

TIAA decided not to reduce financing costs for the new sub with guarantees or keep-well commitments, preferring instead to have a clear distinction between its insurance group and the new asset management arm.

That said investors were confident the new sub would be run as tightly as TIAA's own businesses, and more than 40bp of pick-up over comparables was too hard to refuse.

It issued US$1bn of 10-year notes at 187.5bp, 25bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 212.5bp-225bp and at the tight end of guidance.

It also priced US$1bn of five-year notes at 150bp.

The closest comp to the Triple-B asset management firm was Legg Mason, which has a 3.95% 2024 trading around 145bp.

Only US$1bn dropped out of the US$9bn book by the launch phase.

Elsewhere Procter & Gamble came to market with US$550m of five-year fixed and US$450m of five-year floating-rate securities, on books of US$3bn on the fixed and US$750m on the floaters.

P&G offered a 5bp new issue concession, nice for a blue chip corporate, based on fair value of G+40bp. Fair value was derived from taking the G+35bp level on its outstanding 4.7% February 2019s and adding 5bp for the credit curve.

PNC Bank also got a strong response from investors for its US$750m tap of outstanding 2.4% 2019s and US$500m of new 3.3% 10-year notes.

The tap was priced at T+75bp, 4bp above trading levels. The 10-year offered 4bp of NIC, after applying a 30bp 5/10s credit curve.

TIAA Asset Management, Baa3/BBB/AA- (p/s/s), announced a US$ benchmark 2-part senior unsecured note offering via Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. Structure will consist of a 5yr (11/1/2019) and a 10yr (11/1/2024). 144a/RegS. USD101 COC put.

Make-whole call applies. UOP: to repay an intercompany cash advance of US$382.0m from TIAA and to fund the redemption of Nuveen's existing notes. Settlement date 10/30/2014.

IPT: 5-year: 30bp inside 10-year, 10-year: T+212.5-225bp

PRICE GUIDANCE: 5-year T+150-162.5bp, 10-year T+187.5-200bp.

LAUNCH: US$2bn 2-part. US$1bn 5-year at T+150bp, US$1bn 10-year at T+187.5bp.

PRICED: US$2bn 2-part total.

- US$1bn 2.95% 5-year (11/01/19). At 99.820, yld 2.989%. T+150bp. MWC+25bp. 1st pay: 5/01/15.

- US$1bn 4.125% 10-year (11/01/24). At 99.886, yld 4.139%. T+187.5bp. MWC+30bp. 1st pay: 5/01/15.

BOOK: US$9bn

NIC: n/a - debut deal

COMP: Legg Mason (Baa1/BBB) 3.95% July 2024 at G+145bp

PNC BANK

PNC Bank, A2/A/A+, announced a US$750m 2-part 3(a)(2) exempt offering that includes a new 10-year senior bank note and a tap of 2.40% Oct 2019s. The active bookrunners include Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and PNC. UOP: GCP.

IPTs: tap +85bp area, new 10-yr +115bp area

PRICE GUIDANCE: 2019 tap T+80bp area, 10-year T+110bp area. Area is +/- 5bp.

LAUNCH: US$1.25bn 2-part. US$750m 2019 tap at T+75bp, US$500m 10-year at T+105bp.

PRICED: US$1.25bn 2-part total.

- US$750m 2.40% 2019 (10/18/2019) tap. At 100.772, yld 2.232%. T+75bp.

- US$500m 3.30% 10-year (10/30/2024). At 99.958, yld 3.305%. T+105bp.

BOOK: US$3bn (peaked US$3.2bn)

NIC: 5-year: 4bp (vs. 2.40% '19 comp)

10-year: 4bp (5/10s curve worth 30bp)

COMPS:

PNC 2.400% October 18, 2019 at G+71bp

PROCTER & GAMBLE

Procter & Gamble (PG), Aa3/AA-, announced a US$750m SEC registered 5-year fixed and/or FRN. The active bookrunners include Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. UOP: GCP.

IPTS: T+55-60bp

PRICE GUIDANCE: 5-year FXD T+50bp area (+/- 5), 5-year FRN Libor equiv

LAUNCH: US$1bn (upsized from $750m) 2-part. US$550m 5-year FXD at T+45bp, US$450m 5-year FRN at 3mL+27bp.

PRICED: US$1bn 2-part total.

- US$550m 1.90% 5-year (11/01/2019) FXD. At 99.848, yld 1.932%. T+45bp. MWC+7.5bp.

- US$450m 5-year (11/01/2019) FRN. At 100, floats at 3mL+27bp.

BOOK: 5-year FRN: US$750m, 5-year FXD: US$3bn

NIC: 5bp (add 5bp for curve, for fair value of G+40bp)

COMPS:

4.700% February 15, 2019 at G+35bp

TRI-STATE GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc (TRISTA), A3/A, announced a US$500m (no grow) 144A/Regs (reg rights) 2-part offering that consists of a 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured notes. The notes contain a 3-month par call on the 10-year and a 5-month par call on the 30-year. The active bookrunners include Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

IPTs: 10yr +160-165bp, 30-yr +180bp area

PRICE GUIDANCE: 10-year T+150bp area, 30-year T+175bp area. Area = (+/-5bp).

LAUNCH: US$500m 2-part. US$250m 10-year at T+145bp, US$250m 30-year at T+170bp.

PRICED: US$500m 2-part total.

- US$250m 3.70% 10-year (11/01/2024). At 99.958, yld 3.705%. T+145bp. MWC+20bp. 1st pay: 5/01/2015.

- US$250m 4.70% 30-year (11/01/2044). At 99.474, yld 4.733%. T+170bp. MWC+25bp. 1st pay: 5/01/2015.

BOOK: 10-year: US$1.25bn, 30-year: US$850m.

EMPRESA NACIONAL DE PETROLEO

Chilean state-controlled oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) is out with a 144A/RegS 10-year US$600m (will not grow) bond without reg rights. HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/A. Proceeds are being used to refinancing debt.

IPT: T+230bp area

GUIDANCE: T+225bp area (+/-5bp). Will price in range. Books around US$1.5bn.

LAUNCH: US$600m at T+220bp

PRICED: US$600m 4.375% 10-year (10/30/2024). At 99.328, 4.459% yld. T+220bp

BOOK: US$1.7bn

NIC: 3-10bp (add 10-17bp for curve, for fair value of G+210-217bp

COMPS:

4.750% December 6, 2021 at G+200bp

POSTPONED DEAL

KOREA EXPRESSWAY CORP

Korea Expressway Corporation, A1/A+, announced a US$ benchmark 3.5-year senior unsecured notes via Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. 144A/Reg S.

IPT: T+125bp area

COMPS:

HIGHWY (A1/A+/NA) 1.625% April 28, 2017 at G+108bp

KORGAS (A1/A+/AA-) 2.250% July 25, 2017 at G+90bp

KORGAS (A1/A+/AA-) 2.875% July 29, 2018 at G+101bp

KOROIL (A1/A+/AA-) 3.125% April 3, 2017 at G+98bp

KOROIL 2.125% (A1/A+/NA) May 14, 2018 at G+109bp

KORWAT 2.000% (A1/AA-) April 16, 2018 at G+111bp (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Danielle Robinson; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)