July 2 (IFR) - There were a couple of go/no-go calls on
Tuesday, but in the end only an anticipated deal from Israel
Electric Corp came to market - likely the only issuance in this
holiday-shortened week.
Some renewed stability in Treasuries was not enough to coax
hesitant issuers off the sidelines ahead of the Thursday holiday
and Friday's payrolls number. The week of July 8 should now set
the tone, perhaps for the remainder of the month.
Since most issuers who desperately needed capital have
already got their trades done, there is a very little sense of
urgency on syndicate desks to compel issuers to tap the market -
and investors and issuers alike are still finding their feet in
the changed pricing environment after a surge in rates following
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks about tapering the central
bank's asset-buying program.
"The market needs one big trade to price and perform well to
get things moving," said one syndicate banker.
Another said: "It is difficult to convince any borrower to
come to the market right before a payroll number, especially
during a holiday-shortened week and with all the recent
volatility."
Israel Electric kicked off the second half of 2013's
high-grade supply with a USD300m two-part tap of its outstanding
five- and ten-year bonds - a USD1.1bn offering just priced on
June 18. The trade attracted cross-over buyers and decent
investor interest. The size was upped by USD100m, and the order
book approached USD1bn.
As a warm-up to the payroll data on Friday, market players
could look for leads on the Fed's stance on quantitative easing
from other employment data set to be released on Wednesday -
Challenger job cuts at 7:30am, the ADP report at 8:15am, and
initial claims at 08:30am.
ISRAEL ELECTRIC
Israel Electric (Baa3/BB+ from Moody's/S&P) opened books on
a tap of its outstanding five- and ten-year bonds. The issuer
released initial price guidance of 101.5 area for a USD100m tap
of its USD600m 5.625% June 2018s and 100 area for a USD100m tap
of its USD500m 6.875% June 2023s. Barclays and Citigroup are the
joint bookrunners. Settlement is on July 8, 2013.
LAUNCH: USD300m (upsized from USD200m) 2-part tap
-USD150m due 6/21/2018 (5.625% at USD101.750)
-USD150m due 6/21/2023 (6.875% at USD100.375)
PRICED: USD300m 2pt 144A/RegS tap.
- USD150m due 6/21/2018 at T+383.4bp (5.625%, reoffer price
USD101.750, reoffer yield 5.219%). Total amount outstanding now
USD750m
- USD150m due 6/21/2023 at T+433.7bp (6.875%, reoffer price
USD100.375, reoffer yield 6.822%. Total amount outstanding now
USD650m
BOOK SIZE: Roughly USD1bn
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by John Balassi and Marc
Carnegie)