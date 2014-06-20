NEW YORK, June 20 (IFR) - The US investment-grade bond
market wrapped up a banner week Friday that saw more than
US$20bn priced, making this the biggest June on record for new
issuance.
Meanwhile performances were on the whole outstanding, with
only two trades pushing wider in the secondary, as the chronic
lack of liquidity and the Fed's market friendly comments sent
some deals screaming in as much as 27bp.
Assured Guaranty's US$500m 10-year - it was the first
monoline insurer to tap the markets since the crash - was
trading at 210bp bid from 237.5bp at issue.
Intesa Sanpaolo's Tier 2 subordinated 10-year notes were
12bp tighter than the new issue spread of 240bp and Societe
Generale's 6.0% perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1
trade was trading solidly around par.
An obvious winning trade was Target's US$2bn of five and
10-year notes, on which investors forced a 10bp widening on both
tranches earlier in the week.
The US$1bn 2.3% five-year was 7bp better than its T+60bp new
issue spread, while the US$1bn 3.5% 10-year was 8bp better than
its 90bp new issue level.
Demand for new issues has become overwhelming, particularly
in high-beta credits.
More than US$29bn of orders poured in for transactions by
SocGen, Intesa and Williams Companies on Thursday, a day after
the Fed reassured markets that there would be no imminent change
to policy.
Indeed, demand has so overwhelmed supply that investors are
refusing to let go of anything in their portfolios.
"There is just no liquidity in the secondary market," said
one syndicate manager. "No one is selling."
Some desks are expecting about US$15bn of deals in the week
ahead, skewed toward corporates.
This week's US$20.22bn of issuance from 20 transactions has
already pushed the month to US$76.24bn, the biggest June ever.
VOLUME STATISTICS
THIS WEEK'S VOLUME
31 Tranches for $20.220 BLN
WEEKLY TRANCHES FIXED VS FLOATING
Fixed 28 $18.720 BLN
Floating 3 X $1.500 BLN
31 Tranches for $20.220 BLN
WEEKLY TRANCHES BY MATURITY IG CORPS
1 X 2-YRS $1.000 BLN
4 X 3-YRS $1.300 BLN
7 X 5-YRS $4.950 BLN
2 X 7-YRS $1.750 BLN
11 X 10-YRS $7.200 BLN
1 X 15-YRS $500M
3 X 30-YRS $1.570 BLN
1 X 50-YRS $450M
1 X PERP $1.500 BLN
31 Tranches for $20.220 BLN
THIS MONTH'S VOLUME
110 Tranches for $76.240 BLN
Fixed Vs Floating This Month
Fixed 98 X $68.440 BLN
Floating 12 X $7.800 BLN
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)