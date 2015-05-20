By Anthony Rodriguez
NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - US corporate high-grade bond
issuance set a record for the month of May, according to IFR
data.
* Biggest May for new high-grade corporate issues since 2008
* Third busiest month for US high-grade bonds
* May included four deals of US$8bn or more.
* First month ever to see more than three US$10bn-plus deals
Top five May volume all-time:
Year Volume
2015 US$134.646bn
2008 US$133.929bn
2013 US$106.328bn
2014 US$97.380bn
2011 US$93.697bn
Top five months volume all-time:
Date Amount
Mar-15 US$149.760bn
Sep-13 US$143.903bn
May-15 US$134.646bn
May-08 US$133.929bn
Sep-14 US$128.718bn
Top deals this month of US$5bn or more:
Date Issuer Amount
05/05/15 AbbVie Inc US$16,700bn
05/13/15 Qualcomm Inc US$10,000bn
05/06/15 Shell International Finance BV US$10,000bn
05/06/15 Apple Inc US$8,000bn
05/18/15 Siemens NV US$7,750bn
05/19/15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc US$5,000bn
** this table will include all US investment-grade deals,
excluding some preferred offerings, SSA issues **
