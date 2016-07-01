LONDON, July 1 The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell sharply on Friday to its lowest level in four years, taking it within striking distance of record lows as investors brace for further monetary stimulus globally to offset the fallout of last week's Brexit vote.

Treasury yields fell as low as 1.382 percent, their lowest level since July 2012 and within sight of a record low hit at that time, according to Reuters data.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union.

"The move in U.S. Treasuries is a further reaction from international investors to the Bank of England's suggestions for more stimulus," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

