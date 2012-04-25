HOUSTON, April 25 Alaska North Slope crude oil for June delivery sold on Wednesday at $14.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $4.70 weaker than the last deal reported, which was for May delivery, traders said.

The deal for a cargo of 300,000 barrels in June follows the last publicly reported sale for May delivery at a premium of $19.30 a barrel, which was done on April 5.