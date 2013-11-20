NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. Treasuries turned slightly higher on Wednesday at mid-morning after opening lower and briefly widened those losses following a stronger-than-forecast October retail sales report.

"Some significant overseas buyers came in," said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York. "They believe tapering is not happening in December."

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed economists surveyed believed the Fed would begin reducing its monthly bond purchases in March 2014 - with a small chance it could do so in January - but with an accompanying commitment to keep interest rates at record lows.

A 3.2 percent drop in sales of existing homes in October, reported by the National Association of Realtors, was also constructive for safe-haven Treasuries, helping to make the case that the Fed should not trim its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.